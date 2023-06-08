A new park on the eastern edge of Bismarck honoring North Dakota soldiers who died in Iraq and Afghanistan will open and be dedicated on Saturday.

The park features a picnic shelter, playground, open play area and a Heroes Plaza with a battlefield cross statue memorial honoring fallen soldiers from Bismarck and a fallen soldier hero display honoring fallen National Guard soldiers from around the state.

Heroes Park at 5609 Smette Bend is in the Clear Sky Addition neighborhood east of the heart of Bismarck. All streets in the single-family residential neighborhood are named after fallen Guard soldiers who served in the global war on terrorism.

Clear Sky Addition land developer Matt Geiger built the dark-granite-like hero display that shows the face, rank, name, hometown, company, occupation, date of death, location of death, and age of fallen North Dakota Guard soldiers. Geiger served six years in the Guard and donated the land for the park to the Bismarck Park District.

Across from the display sits the battlefield cross statue memorial built by the North Dakota Heroes Foundation. A battlefield cross is a traditional memorial featuring a helmet, rifle and boots symbolizing the shape of a cross. Solid-bronze plaques with each Bismarck soldier's face, name, birth and death date, company, operation, and the line "Freedom isn't free" will be placed on the memorial. Geiger asked the foundation to build it.

The foundation was founded by Duane Sand, who served 34 years in the Navy and rose to the rank of captain. The nonprofit since 2011 has been building battlefield cross memorials in the hometowns of soldiers from North Dakota who died in Iraq or Afghanistan. Sand intends on placing a memorial in the hometown of each fallen soldier; he has less than half a dozen left to do.

Sand said that the mothers of the fallen soldiers “love it and they deserve it.”

The memorial in Bismarck joins those that have been placed in Wahpeton, Jamestown, Carrington, New Town, Dickinson and Williston. Sand covers most of the costs to build the monuments. The North Dakota Patriot Guard, a military support group known for their motorcycle escorts, has paid for the plaques with the soldiers' names and faces since 2015.

The North Dakota Heroes Foundation memorial will bear the following names, all from Bismarck: Sgt. Travis Van Zoest, Cpl. Curtis Mehrer, Spc. Tyler Orgaard, Sgt. Thomas Sweet II, Staff Sgt. Kenneth Hendrickson and Spc. Anthony Monroe.

The fallen soldiers hero display will bear the following names of Guard soldiers:

Spc. Jon Fettig, Dickinson;

Sgt. Keith Smette, Makoti;

Spc. Cody Wentz, Williston;

Cpl. Nathan Goodiron, Mandaree;

Spc. Philip Brown, Jamestown;

Spc. Michael Hermanson, Fargo;

Cpl. Christopher Kleinwachter, Wahpeton;

Spc. James Holmes, East Grand Forks;

Sgt. Travis Van Zoest, Bismarck;

Sgt. 1st Class Darren Linde, Devils Lake;

Staff Sgt. Kenneth Hendrickson, Bismarck;

Staff Sgt. Lance Koenig, Fargo;

Cpl. Curtis Mehrer, Bismarck;

Spc. Tyler Orgaard, Bismarck.

The dedication will begin at 10:30 a.m. Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the state Guard, will speak. The North Dakota Patriot Guard and other groups will attend. The public is invited. A free lunch will be served following the event, at the Bismarck Amvets Club at 2402 Railroad Ave.