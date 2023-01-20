New Bismarck Park Board member sworn in

A newly appointed Bismarck Parks and Recreation District board member has been sworn into office.

Jennifer Odell was chosen as the new Park Board member following an application and interview process. The seat became open when Wayne Munson resigned from the board late last year following his election to the Burleigh County Commission.

Odell began her duties Thursday. She will share the operations portfolio with Park Board Member Andrew Jordan.

“I’m very excited and very honored to be on the board,” Odell told the Tribune.

The University of Mary graduate helped in launching the Bismarck bike sharing program last year and previously served 11 years in the North Dakota National Guard.

“I just have a passion for public service,” Odell said.

She plans to run for the position after her term expires in June 2024.