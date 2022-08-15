New Bismarck mayor releases guiding principles -- simplify, serve and streamline

New Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz wants to make city government friendlier and more efficient.

Schmitz has released a list of three "guiding principles" for city leadership.

"We are looking to simplify, serve and streamline as much as we can," Schmitz said during last week's Bismarck City Commission meeting. "I think we're constantly doing that, and we just need to keep that top of mind."

A memo from Schmitz offers several examples for each of the principles. For example, under "simplify," guidance includes changing confusing forms, ensuring the city website is user-friendly, and reducing jargon in public materials.

Under "streamline," guidance includes being more business-friendly and creating a "one-stop approach" for city approvals. Under "serve," guidance includes acknowledging calls and emails within 24 hours, and improving customer service.

"Ideally, departments will identify areas that will improve processes and life for businesses and residents by the end of the fourth quarter and include those initiatives in their portfolio reports. If there is low-hanging fruit that is easy to resolve, get it done right away," Schmitz said in his memo. "Then identify the three initiatives that can make the greatest impact. Every quarter after that, report on the progress being made."

Schmitz said he also would like to see a section highlighting the improvements on the city website, www.bismarcknd.gov.

The full memo can be found at https://bit.ly/3Pe0e3d.

Schmitz, a Bismarck accountant, defeated incumbent Mayor Steve Bakken in the June election. He took office later that month.