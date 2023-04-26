A group of Bismarck residents who objected to having a cell tower in their neighborhood after a water tower is removed have won their battle.

The tower at 202 W. Ave. F has been a recurring subject of discussion after Public Works announced that the 85-year-old decommissioned water tower that has had cell equipment on it for decades was to be removed. Residents showed up at several City Commission meetings to express their disapproval of a cell tower on the lot, while cell companies insisted that they needed the lot to ensure good reception in the area.

The City Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to award the lot to the Residential Neighborhood Partnership. The group consists of several homeowners in the neighborhood northeast of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

“On behalf of the neighborhood I just want to say thank you to all of you -- our commissioners and our mayor -- for listening to our group and for offering us the opportunity to share a residential property proposal for the water tower lot,” neighborhood resident Kim Jondahl said.

The city on Nov. 4 issued a request for proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the water tower parcel. Two cell tower companies -- Municipal Communications and TowerCo -- put in bids for the lot with plans to build a cell tower or stealth tower, a cell tower camouflaged as a tree.

The two proposals were presented to residents of the neighborhood at the request of City Commissioner Greg Zenker. Residents heard about the request for proposals in early January and felt that they were not given enough time to put forward a proposal of their own. The residents cited health concerns with radiation and said the proposed 135-foot monopine cell tower would be an eyesore.

The City Commission voted to reject both cell company bids at a Jan. 24 commission meeting so that the residents could have time to submit their own proposal.

The request for proposals was reissued Jan. 31 and closed Feb. 28, with the Residential Neighborhood Partnership submitting a proposal. The two cell companies also submitted proposals.

The accepted proposal from the neighborhood group is for $150,000 with contingencies, according to Public Works Director Michelle Klose.

The group will turn the lot into at least one single-family home and will not require the city to remove underground infrastructure -- which would have greatly increased the water tower removal costs.

The proposal additionally allowed a five-year delay of the water tower demolition to provide time for an alternate cell tower location to be found. The city would retain all income from communications leases for the five years.

The water tower is slated to be removed at the end of July 2024 when the cell equipment is decommissioned -- prior to the five years offered by the group.

The cell tower companies did not respond to Tribune requests for comment.