 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Negligent homicide charge filed in June pedestrian death in Bismarck
top story

Negligent homicide charge filed in June pedestrian death in Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

A 85-year-old Bismarck woman has been charged with two felonies for allegedly driving away from a June collision in which a pedestrian died. 

Bertha Harper is charged with negligent homicide and failing to report the collision, court records show.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police on June 3 were called to a Gateway Avenue apartment building on a report of a pedestrian hit-and-run, according to an affidavit. Amber Rebel, 33, was airlifted to a Fargo hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Video surveillance from a business near the apartment shows a vehicle matching the description of Harper’s leaving the scene at about the same time authorities received a 911 call, police say. Clothing fibers on the sidewall of one of the vehicle’s tires are believed to have been from Rebel’s jeans, according to an affidavit.

Harper told police she did not stop because she didn’t see anyone or know she hit anyone, the affidavit states.

Harper is ordered to appear in court at a later date. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News