NDDOT to hold vehicle auction online Wednesday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will hold an online state fleet vehicle auction at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The livestream public auction will include 86 vehicles located in Bismarck. Vehicle bidding will be available online only.

More information is available at dot.nd.gov or orrauctioneers.com. In-person viewings are available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 218 Airport Road in Bismarck.

Preregistration at orrauctioneers.com is required to bid. Customers are also able to pre-bid if they are unable to attend the livestream auction.

Vehicles up for auction have been detailed and serviced and are ready to drive off the lot. The auction includes sedans, vans, and pick-up trucks.

Visit the department website for more information on dates and locations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0