National Weather Service issues red flag warning for Bismarck area

{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Bismarck area due to high winds and low relative humidity.

The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The designation indicates fires could spread rapidly due to weather conditions and become difficult to control or suppress.

Open burning, recreational fires and device-controlled fires such as those of grills and patio fireplaces are banned in Bismarck during red flag conditions.

People smoking or operating off-road vehicles should be aware of fire hazards posed by those activities.

