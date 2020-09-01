National Weather Service issues red flag warning for Bismarck area

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Bismarck area due to high winds and low relative humidity.
The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The designation indicates fires could spread rapidly due to weather conditions and become difficult to control or suppress.
Open burning, recreational fires and device-controlled fires such as those of grills and patio fireplaces are banned in Bismarck during red flag conditions.
People smoking or operating off-road vehicles should be aware of fire hazards posed by those activities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!