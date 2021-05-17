Murder conspiracy trial set back several months by Friday ruling

A judge has delayed until October the trial of two people accused of plotting a Bismarck man’s death, granting a defense attorney request for more time to review new information submitted to them.

The trial of Earl Howard, 42, and Nikkisue Entzel, 40, was set to start Monday morning. It’s now scheduled for Oct. 25, court records show.

Howard, of Bellwood, Ontario, and Entzel, of Bismarck, face murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy and other charges in connection with the death of Chad Entzel, 42, who was Nikkisue Entzel’s husband. Chad Entzel’s body was found when emergency workers in January 2020 responded to a call of a house fire in northeast Bismarck. An autopsy showed he died of gunshot wounds.

Howard and Nikkisue Entzel are accused of plotting Chad Entzel’s death in an apparent love triangle and with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.