Murder, conspiracy case moved to trial; deputy details love triangle, life insurance policy

She later told investigators she and Howard saw the furnace issue as an opportunity to carry out their plan, which included starting a fire to cover up his cause of death. They made preparations to carry out their plan while Chad Entzel was out of the home, placing a shotgun and a propane heater in the basement. Later, after they verified that Chad Entzel was asleep, Howard shot him twice, Thompson said. They then placed the propane heater near his bed to start a fire, the deputy said.

The two returned to the home several times -- which Thompson said is verified through video and security company event log activity -- in attempts to get a fire going, Thompson testified. Nikki Entzel reported the fire, which Thompson said covered much of the home with soot.

Thompson said Nikki Entzel’s story to investigators changed several times but one piece of information -- that Howard shot Chad Entzel -- never changed.

Howard was not willing to answer questions without an attorney present during the investigation, Thompson said.