The mother of two teens who were accused of breaking into a Mandan smoke shop has been ordered to spend 1 ½ years on probation and complete parenting classes.

Brittney Arnett, 38, on Monday pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, court records show. She also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug and drug paraphernalia possession charges. Four felony child neglect charges were dismissed.

Arnett, who according to court records also is known by three other names, was arrested in November. Police had identified her 15- and 13-year-old sons as suspects in an October break-in at Moe’s Smoke Shop on Memorial Highway. A search of Arnett's home uncovered 100 vape and vape refill items, many of which police said were stolen from the shop. A glass door to the shop was shattered with a rock, authorities said.

Police allegedly found in Arnett’s bedroom a digital scale and a quart jar containing packs of marijuana. Police said they also found marijuana in a car registered to Brittney Rough Surface, one of Arnett’s aliases. The drug was accessible to children in the home and the car, according to police documents.

South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken ordered Arnett to obtain a drug evaluation and treatment. The judge deferred the imposition of Arnett’s sentence, which will keep the crimes off Arnett's record if she stays out of trouble during her probationary period.

Another of Arnett’s children, a 14-year-old girl, was charged with possession of stolen property after the search of the home. Officers said they found in her bedroom vape items that were stolen by the two boys on Oct. 26 from a business in Mandan. Court documents don't name the business.