Mother of baby missing in June arrested in South Dakota

A Bismarck woman whose baby was the subject of a search and Amber Alert in June and who missed a July court appearance related to that incident was arrested last week in South Dakota.

Dawn Morsette, 27, was arrested in late June after being unable to give police any information about her 7-month-old daughter’s whereabouts. The child was dropped off anonymously at the Sanford Hospital emergency room after a nearly daylong search by family and law enforcement.

Morsette was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond. A state warrant was issued for her on July 29 after she failed to show up for a preliminary hearing on charges of felony child neglect and preventing arrest.

A couple of weeks before missing the court date, she pleaded guilty to ingesting a controlled substance, according to court documents. She was placed on probation and ordered to get treatment. She also has a previous child neglect conviction in 2015.