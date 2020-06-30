You are the owner of this article.
Morning storms bring 1.46 inches of rain in Bismarck, cause power outages
Morning storms bring 1.46 inches of rain in Bismarck, cause power outages

070120-nws-rain.jpg

A welcome rain shower overnight and another mid-morning amounted to 1.46 inches according to the National Weather Service at the Bismarck Airport. Above, rain drops early Tuesday morning in traffic on State Street in north Bismarck.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Tuesday morning thunderstorms dropped 1.46 inches of rain on Bismarck and caused some power outages in the city, and the area could see more of the same type of weather throughout the day.

“We’re looking at something similar to what we had this morning, with showers and thunderstorms continuing to develop,” said Adam Jones, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

The storms should slowly shift eastward this afternoon and evening in a north-to-south line pattern similar to previous days. The storms could bring 60 to 70 mph winds, hail and possibly tornadoes. The activity is influenced by a low pressure system to the west “that has been sitting there several days,” and is being fed moisture from the southeast, Jones said.

“It’s got plenty of moisture and juice to power storms,” he said.

Wednesday is expected to be a calmer day with temperatures in the 80s, Jones said. Storms are again a possibility from Thursday through the weekend with daytime highs reaching the 90s.

A suspected lightning strike shut down a substation near Kirkwood Mall about 8:50 a.m., said Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson. Power was restored by 10:45 a.m. About 830 customers were affected.

A 9 a.m. outage at a 26th Street and Avenue D substation was cause by a tree branch in a power line, Hanson said. Power was restored by 10:15 a.m. About 580 customers were affected.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

