More Volkswagen settlement money available for vehicle replacement projects

State environmental officials have made another $2.2 million in funding from a federal settlement with Volkswagen available to replace or repower vehicles.

This marks the third round of funding stemming from North Dakota's $8.1 million share of a 2016 settlement between the federal government and the auto manufacturer after Volkswagen admitted to programming diesel vehicles to cheat on emissions tests. The settlement money is meant to go toward projects that reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides, which are released by diesel engines and can contribute to smog.

So far through the settlement, Bismarck has installed two fast electric vehicle charging stations -- one at the airport and another at the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The city has also secured funding for three new diesel trucks and a fire truck.

"There is still some benefit there to operate a newer, more efficient vehicle that likely pollutes less than what it replaced," said Keith Hinnenkamp, compliance program manager for the Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Air Quality. "At the end of the day, the settlement requires that older vehicles are taken out of service so they are no longer operable."

Older vehicles will be scrapped or taken out of service, following program requirements. In some cases, ranchers have requested to bring home the shell of a bus to use for sheltering calves, Hinnenkamp said.

Program guidelines cap the share of settlement money that can go toward electric vehicle charging infrastructure at 15%, and most of that money within North Dakota was allocated during the first year, he said. Governmental and nongovernmental entities are eligible to apply for money in a number of categories, including trucks, buses, freight switchers, airport ground support equipment, forklifts and port cargo handling equipment. Typically, any settlement funds awarded will cover only part of the cost of a new vehicle or piece of equipment.

Hinnenkamp said it's likely the state will administer a fourth and final round of funding after the third one closes to distribute any remaining money.

The application deadline for the third round is May 2. More information is available at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/planning/VW.aspx.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

