More North Dakota firefighters sent to Louisiana

Nine firefighters and a public works employee from North Dakota will join six others from the state to aid recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

Four firefighters from the Dickinson Fire Department, four from the Williston Fire Department, and a Williston public works employee left for Louisiana Saturday morning, according to information from the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

The group will join six firefighters -- two from the Bismarck Rural Fire Department and four from the Williston Fire Department -- who left for Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Gov. Doug Burgum approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact that allows the state to send personnel, equipment and commodities to assist in recovery efforts in other states.

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, struck Louisiana on Aug. 29, causing flooding and leaving thousands without power or water. It was the fifth most powerful storm to hit the U.S. and had winds of up to 150 mph, according to The Associated Press.

