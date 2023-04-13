A Montana woman who pleaded guilty to impersonating her in-laws and taking money from their Bismarck bank account to make a down payment on a house has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison.

Carol Feist, 57, must also repay $134,000 and spend three years on supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider.

A federal grand jury indicted Feist in March 2022 on charges of bank and wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft. The indictment states that she in phone calls to a Bismarck bank in October 2021 claimed to be her mother-in-law, Johanna Feist, and used Johanna and Andrew Feist’s bank account information to arrange a $134,000 wire transfer to a title company in Helena, Montana.

Authorities say Carol Feist also fraudulently represented to the title company that Andrew Feist had signed a deed for the property and that the deed was notarized in North Dakota. The name of the notary public on the document was not a licensed notary in North Dakota, according to authorities.

The $134,000 Feist stole represented the life savings of her in-laws, according to Schneider. Andrew Feist was in hospice during Carol Feist’s actions and has since died, Schneider said.