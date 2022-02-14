Montana woman pleads not guilty to buying home with Bismarck in-laws' money

A Montana woman has pleaded not guilty to allegations that she put her father-in-law’s name on a home mortgage and took money from her Bismarck in-laws’ bank account for the down payment.

Carol Feist, 56, of Whitehall, Montana, on Monday waived her right to a preliminary hearing. She is charged with felony theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information, each of which could send her to prison for 20 years if she’s convicted.

Feist allegedly contacted a Bismarck bank in October 2021 using her mother-in-law’s name and the in-laws' account information to arrange a wire transfer to a title company in Helena, Montana, according to a police affidavit. Feist financed the remainder of the $474,000 purchase price and produced notarized documents stating her father-in-law was the co-borrower. The police department’s investigation showed the person listed as the notary was not licensed with the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Bismarck couple told police Carol Feist and her husband, Keith Feist, the couple’s son, lived with them for a time in 2017. The couple did not authorize a wire transfer or sign property documents for the home in Helena, the affidavit states.

Burleigh County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Feist on Nov. 30. She waived extradition in December. Her trial is scheduled to start June 8.

Court documents show Feist appeared at the Monday preliminary hearing via electronic means. She is being held in the Gallatin County Jail in Montana on a warrant to revoke her probation. Burleigh County officials in their affidavit state she was convicted in Montana in 2020 for the unauthorized use of another person’s credit card.

