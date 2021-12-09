Montana woman arrested on North Dakota fraud charge, will be extradited to Bismarck

A Montana woman accused of putting her father-in-law’s name on a home mortgage and taking money from her in-laws’ Bismarck bank account for the down payment is in custody.

Carol Feist, 56, is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center in Boulder, Montana, the jail’s roster shows.

Feist allegedly contacted a Bismarck bank in October using her mother-in-law’s name and the in-laws' account information to arrange a wire transfer to a title company in Helena, Montana, according to a police affidavit. Feist financed the remainder of the $474,000 purchase price and produced notarized documents stating her father-in-law was the co-borrower. The police department’s investigation showed the person listed as the notary was not licensed with the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Bismarck couple told police Carol Feist and her husband, Keith Feist, the couple’s son, lived with them for a time in 2017. The couple did not authorize a wire transfer or sign property documents for the home in Helena, the affidavit states.

Burleigh County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Feist on Nov. 30. She is charged with felony theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit, court documents show. Each count carries a possible 20-year prison sentence. Court records don’t list an attorney for her.

Feist waived extradition Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. That clears the way for officials to bring her to North Dakota to face the charges.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

