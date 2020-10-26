Montana man sentenced to 4 years on drug charges in ND

A Montana man was sentenced Monday to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing more than 800 illegal pills when state troopers in North Dakota searched his vehicle in August 2019.

Jeremy Moore, 31, was stopped on Interstate 94 near the Grant Marsh Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan for crossing a yellow line and the white fog line, the patrol said. A search of his vehicle revealed methamphetamine and hundreds of oxycodone pills, the patrol said, and more pills were found in his clothing when he was booked into jail.

South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner accepted a plea agreement that included a four-year sentence for possession with intent to deliver drugs. Moore at the same time will serve a 360-day sentence for possession of meth. He must also forfeit $1,000 cash and a rifle that was found in his vehicle. He was allowed credit for 47 days served.

Defense attorney Scott Rose declined comment on the outcome of the case.

