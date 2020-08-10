Montana man charged with resisting, terrorizing

A Montana man was arrested Friday after Bismarck police responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm at a hotel in the 1400 block of Interchange Avenue.
Michael Warren, 55, of Columbus, Mont., was charged Monday with felony terrorizing and preventing arrest, and a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon. Warren allegedly fought with officers and reached for a gun in his waistband as they attempted to do a pat-down search for weapons. No officers were injured in the scuffle, police said.
Warren was treated at a Bismarck hospital and is being held at Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Court records don't show an attorney for him.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!