Montana man charged with resisting, terrorizing

A Montana man was arrested Friday after Bismarck police responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm at a hotel in the 1400 block of Interchange Avenue.

Michael Warren, 55, of Columbus, Mont., was charged Monday with felony terrorizing and preventing arrest, and a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon. Warren allegedly fought with officers and reached for a gun in his waistband as they attempted to do a pat-down search for weapons. No officers were injured in the scuffle, police said.

Warren was treated at a Bismarck hospital and is being held at Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Court records don't show an attorney for him.

Micheal Warren

Micheal Warren

 PROVIDED
