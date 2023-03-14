Related to this story

Coffee with a Cop postponed

The Coffee with a Cop event scheduled in Bismarck for Saturday has been postponed due to forecast blizzard conditions.

Coffee with a Cop is Saturday

Bismarck police on Saturday will host an opportunity for the public to meet members of the department in an informal atmosphere.

