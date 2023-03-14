MDU encourages customers to inspect their natural gas meter and furnace vent areas to make sure there is not a buildup of snow and ice.
"Accumulations of snow and ice can cause the regulator and meter to malfunction and result in a hazardous situation," the company said. "A buried regulator may become clogged, affecting the supply of natural gas to the appliances. When melting occurs and the snow becomes wet and heavy, it can put pressure on the meter setting and cause strain on the associated piping. In extreme cases, the possibility exists that the piping could break."
People who think damage has occurred around their meter should call MDU at 1-800-638-3278 so the problem can be repaired.
People operating snow equipment should also be aware of any natural gas equipment that might be under the snow, the company said.