 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mobile home damaged in Wednesday fire

Mobile home damaged in Wednesday fire

{{featured_button_text}}

A vacant mobile home between 24th and 25th Streets near Rosser Avenue was damaged by fire late Wednesday, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Firefighters responded shortly before midnight to a call from a neighbor who saw smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire crews extinguished the blaze after confirming that the building was vacant. There was substantial smoke and fire damage to the interior and exterior of the building, the department said.

Six fire units and 19 firefighters responded. One firefighter was treated for a minor injury, the department said. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News