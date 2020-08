× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck woman reported missing on Monday was located late Tuesday night, according to the Bismarck Police Department.

Tracey St. John, 42, had last been seen about midday Sunday. The department on Tuesday issued a statement seeking the public’s help in locating her.

Police followed up on a tip that St. John was staying at a local motel, said Lt. Luke Gardiner. She was safe and with a relative, Gardiner said.

