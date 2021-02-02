Minnesota man gets 22 years for drug trafficking in Bismarck

A Minnesota man who federal officials say helped lead a drug trafficking ring in the Bismarck-Mandan area was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison.

Terrell Armstrong, 26, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, must also spend five years on supervised release after his prison sentence, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said.

Armstrong and Danae Mansell, 25, also of Inver Grove Heights, were the subjects of an investigation initiated by the Bismarck Police Department in June 2018. The two were responsible for distributing 40 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 pounds of heroin -- with a street value of $400,000 -- in the Bismarck-Mandan area, officials say.

A jury in September 2019 found Armstrong guilty of drug conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver. Mansell pleaded guilty and in February 2020 was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Bismarck police when executing search warrants in January and February 2019 found 6 pounds of meth, 180 grams of heroin, $27,000 in cash and three loaded firearms. Armstrong also provided firearms to dealers he sent to North Dakota from Minnesota, Wrigley said.

