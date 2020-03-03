Military veteran, nonprofit founder to run for Bismarck City Commission

A military veteran who founded a local nonprofit and ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature in 2018 is making a run for the Bismarck City Commission.
Brandi Jude, 34, a part-time fitness and nutrition coach, announced her bid Tuesday. The Bismarck native is founder of Invisible Innocence, which works to combat human trafficking. She is a decorated Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, serving with the Army.
In 2017, she received an honorable mention award from the U.S. attorney’s office for her work with survivors of human trafficking. She was nominated for the North Dakota Woman’s Network’s Woman of the Year award in 2018. She has served on the Burleigh-Morton Behavioral Health Coalition and the Human Relations Committee. She is a volunteer worker with Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue and is a founding member of the BisMan Power of 100.
You have free articles remaining.
“I believe it’s crucial to give individuals purpose and empowerment to strengthen our communities,” Jude said in a statement. “I want to run a race that highlights our school systems, supports small business development, and addresses the overlooked needs of our city workers."
Jude ran as a Democrat for the Legislature in 2018 in District 47 in northwest Bismarck. She was defeated by Republican Mike Dwyer, who garnered 67% of the vote.
Commissioners Steve Marquardt and Shawn Oban are up for reelection in June. Marquardt is running for another four-year term; Oban is not seeking a second term.
Potential commission candidates must collect at least 300 petition signatures by April 6 to appear on the June ballot. There is no primary in city elections.
City commissioners make an annual salary of $15,107.