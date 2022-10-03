Mid Dakota Clinic officially joins Essentia Health

Bismarck’s Mid Dakota Clinic officially joined Essentia Health on Saturday as scheduled, Essentia Health announced Monday.

The health systems in June announced they were exploring a potential affiliation. Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Essentia Health, based in Duluth, Minnesota, is a health care system that serves patients in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. It has 14,700 employees, including more than 2,100 physicians and advanced practitioners.

Mid Dakota Clinic, an independent physician practice founded over 50 years ago in Bismarck, has more than 60 providers and 300 staff in the city. It has four locations with eight clinics.

Mid Dakota patients will keep their current physicians and also have access to specialists at Essentia Health.

“It’s clear that our Bismarck colleagues understand the joy and privilege of providing our communities access to exceptional care close to home, which is what we strive to do at Essentia every day,” said Dr. Bill Heegaard, president of Essentia’s west market and an emergency medicine physician. “We’re thrilled to extend our network of specialists and our mission of making a healthy difference in people’s lives to benefit the Bismarck and Mandan communities.”