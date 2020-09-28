Mid- to late-October return to full-time in-person learning in works for Bismarck secondary schools

“For some people in the community it’s not going to be fast enough. And for other people in the community it's going to be too fast. I know that going in,” Hornbacher said.

Rising case numbers among the greater Bismarck community and the number of district staff impacted as close contacts to positive coronavirus cases are hurdles for the district to overcome to resume in-person learning, as “without staff in buildings, we are back to distance learning,” he said.

There were 45 active cases of COVID-19 among students and four staff cases within the district as of Sunday, according to the district’s coronavirus case dashboard. However, 40 staff and 357 students are out of school as close contacts, and “this is the number that is concerning about keeping schools open,” Hornbacher said.

School board members on Monday also addressed parents' complaints about the district’s mask requirement, difficulties with hybrid learning and other complaints that were brought up during an emotionally charged meeting two weeks ago.

“I think we can all agree that this topic is extremely polarizing. As a community, it's my hope that we can continue to care more, and that we might not agree with our neighbor or with people around us all the time but that we can seek understanding,” board member Dan Eastgate said.