Michigan woman pleads not guilty to drug charges

A Detroit-area woman on Monday pleaded not guilty to four drug charges filed in August after Bismarck police said she and a co-defendant were in possession of more than 1,200 oxycodone pills.

Zaire Goodman, 27, of Romulus, Mich., waived her right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to felony drug possession and drug conspiracy charges, a third felony of tampering with evidence, and a marijuana possession infraction.

She and Dennis Brown, 28, of Taylor, Mich., were arrested after police made an Aug. 2 traffic stop on University Drive. Officers said they found the pills in the vehicle’s glove box and passenger seat, in Goodman’s purse and on the ground, according to an affidavit. The two also had $5,000 cash in the vehicle, police said.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland set a Sept. 30 trial date for Goodman. Defense attorney Joshua Weatherspoon did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Brown’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28. Both defendants are in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

