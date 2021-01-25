Michigan men with criminal histories arrested in Bismarck on drug charges

Three men on parole for violent crimes committed in Michigan were arrested Saturday in Bismarck for allegedly possessing more than 600 oxycodone pills.

Alphonse Pierson, 30, of Romulus, Michigan; Jamill Passmore, 30, of Westland, Michigan; and Jaisaun Holt, 28, whose city of residence is unclear, also had more than $12,500 in cash and six cellphones, according to a police affidavit.

An anonymous tipster told Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers of possible drug activity at a Portland Drive apartment. The men were in a car rented by Holt, and during a traffic stop they acknowledged being on parole, police said. A search of the apartment revealed 617 pills with a street value of as much as $55,000, authorities allege. The cash the men had with them indicated they had already sold as many as 200 pills, police said.

Holt’s record includes two convictions for assault with intent to murder. Pierson and Passmore are on parole for armed robbery. Passmore got out of prison two months ago, police said.

Each man faces two drug felonies that carry the possibility of 10-year prison sentences. Attorneys aren’t listed for them in court records.

