Michigan man sentenced in North Dakota for identity theft

A Michigan man who North Dakota authorities say used another person’s identity since 1997 to obtain Social Security and other benefits has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Patrick McKee, 77, of Flint, Michigan, pleaded guilty in July to charges of Social Security false statements, false statements, health care fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Chase. McKee stole another person’s identity in 1997, then lived and worked under that identity and used it to obtain health care benefits, home mortgages and credit cards, authorities said.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor further ordered McKee to spend three years on supervised release.

