Michigan man sent to prison on Bismarck drug charge

A Michigan man charged with drug conspiracy in Bismarck in October has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Kevin Luke, 31, of Redford, Michigan, pleaded guilty to the felony on Wednesday. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig suspended all but one year and one day of a two-year prison term, according to court records. She further ordered that Luke spend two years on probation.

Luke was one of three people arrested after search warrants were executed at a Bismarck hotel room and a residence. Lacey Gipp, 31, of Bismarck, in May pleaded guilty to child neglect and drug possession with intent to distribute. She was sentenced to three years in prison. A drug conspiracy charge against Michael Swan, 54, of Detroit, was later dismissed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0