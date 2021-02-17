Michigan man indicted on North Dakota drug charges

A federal grand jury in North Dakota has indicted a Michigan man who was arrested twice last year on suspicion of dealing drugs.

Larry Owens III, 25, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, was arrested in June 2020 while transporting hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills on the Fort Berthold Reservation, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

Owens posted bond and was arrested again in Minot three months later. He was found in an apartment there with more than 5,000 fentanyl pills -- worth $400,000 on the street -- several cellphones and a large amount of cash, Wrigley said.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Owens with two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

