Men sentenced in teen rape, corruption case

Two Bismarck men convicted in July of having sex with teenage girls after giving them methamphetamine and marijuana were handed 15-year prison sentences on Friday.

Arnold Rennie, 24, and Michaelson Plaisimond, 30, were convicted of felony sexual assault and corruption of minors stemming from an alleged incident in September 2019. Police said Rennie gave the girls drugs and had sex with one of them in a Bismarck apartment. They then went to a motel room, where he forced himself on the other girl, according to authorities. Plaisimond also was accused of having sex with both girls.

A presentence investigation showed Rennie minimized his involvement in the incident and claimed he was set up, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said. Rennie is the one who picked the girls up, gave them drugs and alcohol, and then called Plaisimond to join him, the prosecutor said.

“He instigated this entire crime,” Lawyer said.

South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider sentenced both men to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended on the sexual assault charge. He also ordered that five-year sentences on the corruption charge be served after their 10-year terms.

Attorneys for Plaisimond and Rennie, William Thomason and Kent Morrow, respectively, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Morrow at the sentencing hearing said he would be filing an appeal on Rennie’s behalf.

