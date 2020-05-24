Memorial Day speaker to honor those killed in action

Gov. Doug Burgum will offer remarks at the ceremony, as will Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general for the Guard.

The Viet Nam Vets/Legacy Vets motorcycle Club is organizing its annual Honor Run at “The Shop,” 131 Airport Road in Bismarck. The run will not enter the veterans cemetery this year but will pass by its front gate as a salute to the fallen and continue south on North Dakota Highway 1806. Participants, who do not need to register, should arrive between 10-10:45 a.m. and will leave Bismarck at 11 a.m.

Organizers are asking that people who happen to visit graves during the ceremony keep their distance from the central area near the flag plaza where the event will be held.

Because of coronavirus-related restrictions, a wreath will be placed at the cemetery in lieu of small American flags normally placed at grave sites on Memorial Day.

Burgum has directed that all government agencies fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Monday until noon, at which point they should be raised to full-staff. He said in a press release that he encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses.

The governor is encouraging North Dakotans to observe a proclamation by President Donald Trump designating the hour beginning at 11 a.m. local time Monday as “a time when Americans might unite in prayer for peace.” A “National Moment of Remembrance” will take place at 3 p.m.

