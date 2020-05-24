Memorial Day speaker to honor those killed in action

The keynote speaker at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery says the holiday is different for veterans and people who have lost a loved one in war.
“I think Memorial Day changed significantly for me when I started knowing some of the people who were killed in action,” said Arnie Strebe, a retired major with the North Dakota National Guard who also served in the U.S. Army.
He will speak alongside several government officials at the ceremony south of Mandan, which will be attended by just a small group of participants and held virtually for the public this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the public are invited to watch a livestream of the event at www.ndguard.nd.gov beginning at noon Monday.
Strebe plans to speak about several people he knows who have died in the line of duty or whose loved ones have.
“I remember the laughter. I remember the joke telling,” he said. “I remember them doing things that they thought were ordinary but were really extraordinary.”
He added that it’s important to distinguish between Veterans Day, which is held in November to recognize all veterans, and Memorial Day.
Memorial Day is for honoring those who were killed in action, and it’s also about Gold Star families who have lost a loved one in military service, he said.
“It’s the sacrifices that young men and women have made, and they never get to return home,” he said.
About 1.3 million U.S. soldiers have been killed in action since the start of the Civil War, Strebe said. That’s nearly twice North Dakota’s current population.
“That represents a lot of human life that has been lost due to war,” he said.
Strebe is a Bismarck resident and works as chief administration officer and chief financial officer for the North Dakota Department of Human Services. His father and other family members were in the military, and he enlisted in the Army in 1977 as a way to see the world and help pay for college, he said. He served in a variety of roles with assignments at Fort Bragg, N.C.; Fort Polk, La.; and TUSLOG Detachment 4 in Turkey.
Strebe transferred to the Guard in 1981, earning a commission from the Officer Candidate School in 1984. He served in the 164th Engineer Battalion and retired in 1998.
Lt. Col. Jon Wymer, chaplain for the Guard, will emcee the Memorial Day event. Weather permitting, it will begin with a flyover by two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at 12:03 p.m.
Brianna Helbling will perform the national anthem. The Guard’s Military Funeral Honors Team will execute a 21-gun cannon salute with a World War I-era French 75 mm cannon. Doug Webber of AMVETS Post No. 9 will perform Taps.
Gov. Doug Burgum will offer remarks at the ceremony, as will Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general for the Guard.
The Viet Nam Vets/Legacy Vets motorcycle Club is organizing its annual Honor Run at “The Shop,” 131 Airport Road in Bismarck. The run will not enter the veterans cemetery this year but will pass by its front gate as a salute to the fallen and continue south on North Dakota Highway 1806. Participants, who do not need to register, should arrive between 10-10:45 a.m. and will leave Bismarck at 11 a.m.
Organizers are asking that people who happen to visit graves during the ceremony keep their distance from the central area near the flag plaza where the event will be held.
Because of coronavirus-related restrictions, a wreath will be placed at the cemetery in lieu of small American flags normally placed at grave sites on Memorial Day.
Burgum has directed that all government agencies fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Monday until noon, at which point they should be raised to full-staff. He said in a press release that he encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses.
The governor is encouraging North Dakotans to observe a proclamation by President Donald Trump designating the hour beginning at 11 a.m. local time Monday as “a time when Americans might unite in prayer for peace.” A “National Moment of Remembrance” will take place at 3 p.m.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!