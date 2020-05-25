Memorial Day ceremony goes on without crowd; thousands view online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shelly Gunderson brought a foam cup filled with coffee to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on Monday, not as a late-morning caffeine boost but as a way to honor her late father, Louis Emerson, who loved McDonald’s coffee and Egg McMuffins.

Emerson served during the Korean War era and died last June. Gunderson, 61, and her daughter, Lexy Gunderson, 34, came to the cemetery south of Mandan well before the start of the annual Memorial Day ceremony. They placed pheasant tail feathers at Emerson’s headstone, a tribute to his love of the outdoors. For them, it was an opportunity to be in touch during a time when “we’ve had so many limits on ourselves,” Shelly Gunderson said, referring to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just think this is sacred ground, and you just want to be near and connect,” she said. “This is our healing time.”

They weren’t able to stay for the ceremony, and they weren’t able to stop their tears. Their next Memorial Day stop was St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bismarck, where Nick Gunderson -- Shelly’s son, Lexy’s brother and Emerson’s grandson -- is buried. He died just five weeks after his grandfather and would have turned 32 on Sunday.