Memorial Day ceremony goes on without crowd; thousands view online

Shelly Gunderson brought a foam cup filled with coffee to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on Monday, not as a late-morning caffeine boost but as a way to honor her late father, Louis Emerson, who loved McDonald’s coffee and Egg McMuffins.
Emerson served during the Korean War era and died last June. Gunderson, 61, and her daughter, Lexy Gunderson, 34, came to the cemetery south of Mandan well before the start of the annual Memorial Day ceremony. They placed pheasant tail feathers at Emerson’s headstone, a tribute to his love of the outdoors. For them, it was an opportunity to be in touch during a time when “we’ve had so many limits on ourselves,” Shelly Gunderson said, referring to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just think this is sacred ground, and you just want to be near and connect,” she said. “This is our healing time.”
They weren’t able to stay for the ceremony, and they weren’t able to stop their tears. Their next Memorial Day stop was St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bismarck, where Nick Gunderson -- Shelly’s son, Lexy’s brother and Emerson’s grandson -- is buried. He died just five weeks after his grandfather and would have turned 32 on Sunday.
A sparse crowd -- when compared to previous years -- attended the Veterans Cemetery ceremony, which was livestreamed by the North Dakota National Guard. The move was made so a crowd wouldn’t gather as the state continues to battle the spread of the coronavirus. Like Shelly and Lexy, many people paid their respects and left, keeping a steady stream of traffic at the cemetery. Canceling the ceremony entirely was “absolutely not” considered as an option, cemetery Director Pamela Helbling-Schafer said.
“That was never a thought on our minds,” she said.
About 3,000 people watched online, close to the number that usually attend in person. About 50 of those viewers were overseas, Helbling-Schafer said. The full ceremony can be viewed at www.ndguard.nd.gov.
Spencer Danielson, 45, never considered changing his plans. He rode his Harley-Davidson from Minot to visit the grave of his father, Gary Danielson, a Vietnam-era veteran. It’s a trip he’s made annually since 2011, and one he said he would have made “come hell or high water.”
“I come down every year, early in the morning,” he said. “I was going to make it no matter what.”
The ceremony opened with a flyover by two North Dakota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. Those in attendance paused and listened from a distance to hear remarks from Gov. Doug Burgum; U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.; Guard Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann and retired Maj. Arnie Strebe, the keynote speaker.
Strebe, of Bismarck, is a former Army Airborne ranger who works as chief administration officer and chief financial officer of North Dakota's Department of Human Services. He shared stories of people he knew personally who died while serving in the military. The bittersweet part of Memorial Day, he said, is "when you remember someone, you remember them as they were.
"Thank you for remembering those that proudly put on the uniform," he said.
The change in plans affected the ceremony for many people, but Cramer said in some ways the day was a fit for the purpose.
“There’s a solitude about it, a quietness that is, I think, perfect for the moment in many respects,” he said.
Memorial Day is meant as an opportunity to reflect on what the nation’s war dead died for, the senator said, especially during times such as the coronavirus outbreak. The best way to honor those who sacrificed -- and their families – “is to live like free people who are unafraid,” Cramer said.
Cororavirus restrictions prompted the cancellation of Memorial Day ceremonies across the nation, according to Dohrmann. He thanked the small towns and veterans service organizations for their patriotism and support and added, “We’ll be back next year, better than ever.”
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!