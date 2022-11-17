 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meetings set on East Main Avenue corridor study in Bismarck

corridor.png
PROVIDED

The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization and the city of Bismarck have scheduled two meetings regarding a study of issues and needs along East Main Avenue.

The study aims to establish a vision for how the corridor from Seventh Street to 26th Street should look in 2045. Topics include access, safety, traffic, walking, biking, transit and development opportunities.

Alternative approaches to improving the corridor will be presented at a final round of meetings on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 1.

The first meeting will be an open house tailored to property owners and business operators. It will be in the First Floor Conference Room of the City/County Office Building at 221 N. Fifth St. in Bismarck. People can attend one of three sessions: 8-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or 4:30-6 p.m.

The second meeting is a workshop catered to the community at large. It will be from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Bismarck High School Gilbreath Auditorium Commons Area, at 800 N. Eighth St. in Bismarck. The Commons Area is at the north end of the high school and accessible via the parking lot on Avenue E East.

People are also reading…

For more information on the study go to www.eastmainstudy.com.

