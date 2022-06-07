 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medical alert device users should update address

The North Dakota 911 Association is reminding anyone who uses or contracts for the use of in-home or mobile medical alert devices to update their vendors whenever they change their address.

The update should be made for any change of address, including seasonal changes or a new apartment within the same building. If vendors have incorrect information on file it could result in greater response time by emergency workers. It is the responsibility of the user to inform the vendor of a change of address, the association said.

Other means of contacting 9-1-1 through assistive technology, such as an iPhone or Android phone using Wi-Fi calling, should also have the correct information on them, according to the association.

