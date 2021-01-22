MDU to upgrade power line

Montana-Dakota Utilities will begin work Monday on upgrades to a high-voltage transmission line in Bismarck.

The work is expected to take until March 19 and will extend from Misty Waters Marina along the eastern bank of the Missouri River to a substation in east Bismarck near the Bismarck Expressway and Main Street. The company says to expect flagging and other types of traffic control when work takes place over highways and major city streets.

MDU has hired Rocky Mountain Contractors and High Country Line Construction to do the work, and the companies will have pickups, line trucks and other construction equipment at work sites.

The upgrades are part of a larger project to improve the transmission system in central and eastern North Dakota. Work also will take place on the line from the substation in eastern Bismarck to another near Napoleon in Logan County.

Information about impacted streets will be posted at www.bismarcknd.gov/streets. MDU will provide updates at www.montana-dakota.com/in-the-community/construction-updates.

