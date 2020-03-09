McGarvey pleads guilty to federal exploitation, cyberstalking charges

A Bismarck man charged with using hidden cameras to video a female guest in his home told a federal judge Monday that he was addicted to pornography but inadvertently made the first images when testing a camera system.
Curtis McGarvey, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of cyberstalking. He was originally charged with multiple counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, child neglect and terrorizing. The open plea includes no sentencing agreement.
McGarvey, a pharmacist and pharmacy owner, told U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland that the first images he captured were the result of a test of equipment to be used at his business. For any subsequent images “I take full responsibility,” he said.
McGarvey said he was on anxiety and depression medication about the time of the alleged incidents and that it took away his guilt for his actions.
His family knows about his charges, he said, which is part of the reason he pleaded guilty.
“I don’t want to put my family or the victim through a trial,” McGarvey said.
Hovland accepted McGarvey’s pleas and ordered a presentence investigation. He said he would review the report from the investigation and would also hear testimony from prosecution and defense witnesses at sentencing. He cautioned McGarvey that "there probably won’t be any surprises” at that hearing because federal guidelines and mandatory minimum sentences will apply.
McGarvey faces the possibility of 30 years in prison on the exploitation charges. Each charge carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years.
McGarvey’s attorney, William Skees, after the hearing said his client “took a substantial step toward moving forward,” adding that he was confident in Hovland and the judicial system to bring a fair result at the sentencing hearing.
“We anticipate that sentencing will bring finality for him and those affected,” Skees said.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com