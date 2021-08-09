McDowell Dam Recreation Area bank, trail project set this month

Work to stop bank erosion and preserve the walking trail at a popular Burleigh County lake is scheduled to be done this month.

The effort will stabilize portions of the banks at McDowell Dam Recreation Area and move sections of walking trail farther from the water’s edge to protect against wave action. A culvert will be added and another replaced at locations where surface runoff crosses the trail.

The $135,000 project is more than 52% funded by a grant from the state’s Outdoor Heritage Fund, a program that uses oil and gas production tax revenue to enhance wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation areas, among other things.

About 43% -- just more than $58,000 -- will come from the Burleigh County Water Resource District, the entity that owns the park. The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, which manages the lake, will provide in-kind service contributions of machinery and labor totaling $6,900. Workers will plant more than 100 trees near the edge of the lake to slow erosion.

“Erosion below the trail was starting to eat into the hill,” said Travis Johnson, engineer with Houston Engineering. “We want to stop it before it progresses or we’ll lose a chunk of the trail.”