Mayor's Gala features online silent auction, fireworks display

An online silent auction and a midnight fireworks display are on tap for the Bismarck Mayor’s New Year’s Eve Gala on Thursday.

Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit Capital City Christmas and Dakota West Arts Council to support arts and culture in the community. Bids must be submitted by 7 p.m. Thursday. Auction items may be found at https://www.32auctions.com/ccchristmas.

Raffle tickets are on sale for several items, including a 2021 See-Doo Spark 2up and trailer from Moritz Sport & Marine; a 2021 Arctic Cat Alterra 450 ATV from Dvorak Motorsports; 1.5-carat lab-grown diamond stud earrings from Schumacher Diamond; and a Traeger Gen 2 Timberline 1300 wood pellet grill from Scheels. Ticket purchases can be made by calling 701-355-1370.

A fireworks display over the Bismarck Event Center starts at midnight. The display takes place in Parking Lot C, which is south of the event center. Parking is available in Lot B.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0