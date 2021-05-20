May 11 apartment fire deemed accidental

Bismarck Tribune staff
The apartment fire that claimed the life of a Bismarck man earlier this month was started accidentally by smoking materials, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.
James Mulfinger, 72, died May 11 in a fire at a 12-unit apartment building on Portland Drive. Firefighters found him unresponsive in the apartment where the fire started.
Twenty-two firefighters responded, along with police, ambulance crews and the Crisis Care Chaplaincy. No other injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
