May 11 apartment fire deemed accidental

The apartment fire that claimed the life of a Bismarck man earlier this month was started accidentally by smoking materials, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

James Mulfinger, 72, died May 11 in a fire at a 12-unit apartment building on Portland Drive. Firefighters found him unresponsive in the apartment where the fire started.

Twenty-two firefighters responded, along with police, ambulance crews and the Crisis Care Chaplaincy. No other injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

