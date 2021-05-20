 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May 11 apartment fire deemed accidental
0 comments
top story

May 11 apartment fire deemed accidental

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051321-nws-fire.jpg (copy)

A May 11 fire at an apartment building on Portland Drive in south Bismarck claimed the life of a 72-year-old man.

 Tom Stromme

The apartment fire that claimed the life of a Bismarck man earlier this month was started accidentally by smoking materials, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

James Mulfinger, 72, died May 11 in a fire at a 12-unit apartment building on Portland Drive. Firefighters found him unresponsive in the apartment where the fire started.

Twenty-two firefighters responded, along with police, ambulance crews and the Crisis Care Chaplaincy. No other injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Group vows to fight 'sneaky' Texas abortion law

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News