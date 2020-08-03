Masks added to items made at prison-based Rough Rider Industries

Rough Rider Industries workers at the James River Correctional Center in Jamestown have stepped up to help fill the demand for masks, protective barriers and other products used amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a way for the prison-based industry to stay busy, help inmates develop skills that can be used upon release, and enable them to contribute to the coronavirus fight.
“The guys I work with always want to give back to society,” Rough Rider Director Rick Gardner said.
Rough Rider Industries is a place where North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation inmates on good behavior can work, earn wages and learn skills while building office furniture, dumpsters, custom signs, mattresses, trash bags and more.
By the end of June, workers had made some 57,000 masks. They’re on track to reach 100,000 by the end of August, Gardner said.
The effort started with an order from the U.S. military for 12,000 masks. That was followed by a few more orders for 10,000 apiece, and the University of North Dakota recently placed an order for 32,000. UND’s order came in just as the Rough Rider crew got caught up from previous orders and stocked up on cloth inventory.
Rough Rider crews normally work five 10-hour days, Gardner said. When needed, half a dozen workers put in time on weekends to fill mask orders. They can make 6,000 masks a week.
“It gives so many different employees the opportunity to work,” said Alex Clapper, 25. “Everyone involved actually works really hard for it.”
Clapper has been sewing with Rough Rider for almost five years. Workers make coveralls, khakis, briefs and T-shirts and other items too. Masks are easier, he said, because there are only a few steps in the process.
Workers can cut six masks from a yard of material, Gardner said. After the masks are sewn and elastic affixed, a quality control team makes sure nothing is wrong before the order is boxed. All the masks made at Rough Rider have stayed in North Dakota. When Clapper was transferred to the State Penitentiary in Bismarck, he was issued a mask he likely helped to make when he was in Jamestown.
Crews also make utility gowns, wellness signs and floor graphics for social distancing. Rough Rider also outsources orders for protective barriers.
“These are all new items post-COVID,” Gardner said.
Rough Rider nearly passed on making masks at the onset of the pandemic. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention early on said if masks aren’t the N95 type, they wouldn’t help, Gardner said.
“We chose not to get in,” he said. “Then they said any kind of facial coverings are helpful.”
The cost of materials had tripled in that time, pushing the cost of Rough Rider masks to $1.50.
“If there’s a cotton material out there, we grab it,” Gardner said.
The masks are available in several sizes. Rough Rider also is working with UND to develop a neck gaiter that can also cover a person’s face. If the gaiter is “somewhat fashionable,” more people might wear the face covering, Gardner said.
The skills inmates develop in sewing masks or other articles can take them to other areas of Rough Rider and also help them find work when released, Gardner said. The concept is the same if it’s metal, furniture or the sewing shop.
“You’re joining materials and making a finished good,” he said.
Inmates also pick up the soft skills needed in any job -- getting up and going to work, working with others and taking pride in the work done.
The workers involved see the benefits not only to themselves but to those who will use the masks, according to Clapper.
“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “You know you’re doing something to show not all prisoners are bad people.”
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
