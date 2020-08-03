Masks added to items made at prison-based Rough Rider Industries

“It gives so many different employees the opportunity to work,” said Alex Clapper, 25. “Everyone involved actually works really hard for it.”

Clapper has been sewing with Rough Rider for almost five years. Workers make coveralls, khakis, briefs and T-shirts and other items too. Masks are easier, he said, because there are only a few steps in the process.

Workers can cut six masks from a yard of material, Gardner said. After the masks are sewn and elastic affixed, a quality control team makes sure nothing is wrong before the order is boxed. All the masks made at Rough Rider have stayed in North Dakota. When Clapper was transferred to the State Penitentiary in Bismarck, he was issued a mask he likely helped to make when he was in Jamestown.

Crews also make utility gowns, wellness signs and floor graphics for social distancing. Rough Rider also outsources orders for protective barriers.

“These are all new items post-COVID,” Gardner said.

Rough Rider nearly passed on making masks at the onset of the pandemic. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention early on said if masks aren’t the N95 type, they wouldn’t help, Gardner said.