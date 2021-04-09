Mask requirements all but gone for North Dakota Legislature

North Dakota's House and Senate have erased virtually all mask requirements implemented for the 2021 Legislature.

Both chambers' rules committees met Thursday and passed a new version of a joint rule that strips the requirements for people to wear masks in areas of the Capitol controlled by the Legislature.

The rule changes also strike a recommendation for lawmakers and legislative employees to do a self-health screening before arriving at the Capitol and a temperature screening upon entry. They wouldn't be required to report a 100.4 or higher temperature or symptoms of COVID-19. Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, asked the House to "use their common sense as we wrap up this session."

Legislative Council, lawmakers' nonpartisan fiscal and legal research agency, is still able to require masks in its offices. Committee chairs also are able to require face coverings in their meeting rooms, the only provision that remains of the rule.

On Friday, the House adopted the rule changes 78-11; the Senate did so 41-6. The changes take effect Monday.

Legislative leaders told the Tribune that two representatives and five senators, of 141 total legislators, are known to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Legislature's organizational and regular sessions.