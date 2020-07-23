Martial arts instructor pleads guilty to obscenity charge

Romanick suspended all but two days of a 360-day jail sentence and allowed Scheer credit for two days served. Scheer must successfully complete the treatment program he has started, must not have contact with anyone under the age of 18 and can’t own surveillance equipment.

Romanick did not stipulate that Scheer must register as a sex offender. Sentencing guidelines are set by the state’s legislators, and the charge to which Scheer pleaded guilty is not listed as a registration offense, he said.

“If you had been convicted of what you were charged with or pled guilty to it, you’d have to register,” Romanick said.

A probation revocation could send Scheer to prison for more than the year handed down at sentencing, Romanick said. State law allows a judge to impose the maximum sentence under those circumstances.

“Zero to five years again if you come back to see me,” Romanick said. “I hope that doesn’t happen because that means somebody else has probably been victimized.”

Defense attorney Jesse Walstad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

