Marquardt, Splonskowski elected to Bismarck City Commission

Steve Marquardt and Mark Splonskowski have won seats on the Bismarck City Commission.
Marquardt got 30% of the vote and Splonskowski got 29% in Tuesday's election. They beat out two other candidates: Brandi Jude (25%) and Michael Connelly (16%). Nearly 29,000 votes were cast.
"I'm happy that citizens decided to vote me in for another four years. I think my leadership style and my skills have proven good for the city of Bismarck as a whole, and I look forward to serving our great city for another four years," Marquardt said.
He congratulated Splonskowski and thanked the other two candidates, Brandi Jude and Michael Connelly, for running a good race.
Splonskowski, who was edged out for a seat on the city commission two years ago, said he planned to go out for dinner with his wife on Tuesday night to celebrate.
"I'm a little bit in shock right now but it feels pretty doggone good," he said.
Marquardt, who has served on the commission since 2014, works as a parts salesman. He held a celebratory gathering with family at his home on Tuesday night.
In August, Marquardt voted in favor of a proposal to increase the salary range for city workers by 3.5%, which narrowly passed in a 3-2 vote and included $650,306 for adjusting police and fire department salaries.
In 2019, he testified to state lawmakers on behalf of the city to raise the fine for running a red light from $20 to $100. Lawmakers ultimately passed a law allowing cities and counties to impose local fines for speeding and traffic violations.
Marquardt defended his decision to vote in favor of a controversial increase in water rates in 2018.
Splonskowski is a tax assessor for Burleigh County. He plans to stream videos weekly on Facebook and to hold coffee sessions with the public.
He said he would have opposed the proposal to increase water rates, and would the like the commission to look at the proposal again. He also wants to eliminate charging property owners special assessment taxes. He is considering alternatives, such as a monthly fee that would be similar to a utility bill.
The Bismarck City Commission is made up of four commissioners and the mayor, who serves as chairman. Terms are for four years. City commissioners have an annual salary of $15,107.
Wayne Munson and Andrew Jordan were the only two candidates for two open Bismarck Park Board seats. Incumbent Bismarck Municipal Judge William Severin and incumbent Mandan Municipal Judge DeNae Kautzmann faced no challengers.
Mandan races were mostly uncontested. Mayor Tim Helbling was the lone candidate for the mayor seat, while the City Commission and Park Board races featured a candidate per open seat -- Michael Braun and Joseph Camisa for the commission and Jennifer Froehlich and Wade Meschke for park board.
Bismarck voters approved publishing city commission minutes in The Bismarck Tribune, with 75% in favor. Mandan voters approved publishing city commission minutes in the Mandan News, with 88% in favor.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
