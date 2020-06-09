Marquardt, Splonskowski elected to Bismarck City Commission

In 2019, he testified to state lawmakers on behalf of the city to raise the fine for running a red light from $20 to $100. Lawmakers ultimately passed a law allowing cities and counties to impose local fines for speeding and traffic violations.

Marquardt defended his decision to vote in favor of a controversial increase in water rates in 2018.

Splonskowski is a tax assessor for Burleigh County. He plans to stream videos weekly on Facebook and to hold coffee sessions with the public.

He said he would have opposed the proposal to increase water rates, and would the like the commission to look at the proposal again. He also wants to eliminate charging property owners special assessment taxes. He is considering alternatives, such as a monthly fee that would be similar to a utility bill.

The Bismarck City Commission is made up of four commissioners and the mayor, who serves as chairman. Terms are for four years. City commissioners have an annual salary of $15,107.

Wayne Munson and Andrew Jordan were the only two candidates for two open Bismarck Park Board seats. Incumbent Bismarck Municipal Judge William Severin and incumbent Mandan Municipal Judge DeNae Kautzmann faced no challengers.