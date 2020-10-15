Mandaree man wanted in Bismarck for attempted murder

A Mandaree man is wanted in Bismarck on an attempted murder charge in connection with a Saturday incident in a Main Street parking lot in which police say a man was stabbed several times in the head.

Authorities on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Coderyo Spider, court documents show.

Police say Spider was involved in an altercation at a Bismarck bar, and the Cadillac Escalade in which he was riding allegedly tailgated another vehicle with four occupants as they left the bar. The Escalade sideswiped the other vehicle in a Main Street parking lot and forced it into a shipping container. Spider and a woman allegedly got out of the Escalade, and the woman struck one of the women who was in the other car.

The man who was stabbed was injured while fighting with Spider, police say. One of the stab wounds punctured the man's skull, according to authorities.

The occupants of the vehicle that was followed gave police a description of the Escalade, and one of them found a bloody knife on the ground that police collected as evidence, according to an affidavit. Police said they were able to identify Spider through witness descriptions and from video surveillance at the bar.

The charge against Spider is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.

