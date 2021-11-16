 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mandan woman sentenced in assault case

  • 0

A Mandan woman accused of plotting to kill a Bismarck man will spend 1 ½ years on probation.

Rosemary Wickham, 64, pleaded guilty to assault conspiracy at a Tuesday change-of-plea hearing. Her agreement with prosecutors calls for her to testify against an alleged co-conspirator, Demoris Frederick, 44, of Mandan, who is charged with assault and conspiracy. His trial starts Wednesday. Both were originally charged with attempted murder conspiracy.

It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday why prosecutors amended the charge against Frederick.

He and Wickham were accused in April of plotting to kill Randall Bell of Bismarck over a dispute about a flooring job, a motorcycle title, and allegations that Bell assaulted Wickham, police said at the time. Wickham on Tuesday said Bell assaulted her and admitted saying to others that she wanted Bell to hurt like she hurt. But she said she didn’t ask anyone to go to his house.

“I don’t believe I’m a criminal,” Wickham said.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig suspended all but seven days of a 1 ½-year prison sentence and allowed Wickham credit for seven days already served. She must also pay $560 in fines and fees.

Rosemary Wickham

Rosemary Wickham

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News