Mandan woman charged with terrorizing, endangerment after I-94 chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mandan woman who police say pointed a shotgun at a Bismarck hotel employee was arrested Sunday after leading authorities on a chase that ended when state troopers forcibly stopped her car.

Chasity Brown, 41, followed the male driver of another vehicle to the north Bismarck hotel from Mandan, and the man informed the hotel employee that he was being followed, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Brown allegedly pointed the weapon at the employee when the worker approached Brown outside the hotel.

Brown allegedly fled toward Mandan on Interstate 94 when police responded. North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers stopped her with a PIT maneuver, an intervention method that forces a vehicle sideways, Gardiner said.

Brown was charged Monday with terrorizing and fleeing. Court documents do not list an attorney for her.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3