Mandan woman charged with Medicaid fraud

A Mandan woman is charged with Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting $76,000 worth of claims for in-home services while a client was hospitalized and for an impossible amount of hours worked in a single day.

Rebecca Fruge, also known as Rebecca Fruge Anderson, 53, is a qualified service provider approved by the Department of Human Services. Since February 2017 she has submitted three claims for single days’ work that included more hours than there are in a day, according to an affidavit filed by the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. The Department of Human Services verified that on one of those days Fruge’s client was in the hospital and could not have received any services from her.

Qualified service providers bring home and community-based services to older adults and people with physical and intellectual disabilities. The providers agree to meet standards established by the human services department.

Investigators say Fruge submitted a claim to the North Dakota Medicaid program for 39.5 hours of services to a client on May 1, 2019, for 33.75 hours on May 2, 2019, and for 32.25 hours of services on May 3, 2019.