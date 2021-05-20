Mandan woman charged with drug felonies, child endangerment

A Mandan woman is charged with three drug felonies and child endangerment after police say they found dealer amounts of heroin and methamphetamine in a home where two teenagers also lived.

Amelia Kissee, 35, was arrested Tuesday by Metro Area Narcotics Task officers, detectives from the Bismarck Police Department and Mandan police.

Authorities found 25 grams -- about 250 doses -- of heroin and 45 grams of meth in Kissee’s residence, according to a police affidavit. Officers also found drug paraphernalia and $1,326 in cash, part of which Kissee admitted was from the sale of drugs. The teens in the home could have had access to the items and Kissee also exposed them to the potential violence that accompanies drug sales, police said.

Kissee faces two drug possession with intent to deliver charges, each of which carries the possibility of a 10-year prison sentence. She also is charged with lesser felonies of possession of drug paraphernalia and endangerment of a child.

No attorney is listed for Kissee in court documents.

